Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
One Cedar Rapids financial company says there are several open positions available, and you...
Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

Latest News

This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment