State data shows gender gap in Iowans receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - State data shows there’s a gender gap when it comes to the Iowans who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.

It says women have gotten nearly 62 percent of vaccine doses, and only 38 percent have gone to men.

An Iowa doctor told KCCI that vaccine hesitancy may not be entirely to blame.

Dr. Austin Baeth says a lot of it may have to do with who was prioritized first.

He says the demographics of the groups prioritized to first receive the vaccine skew largely female.

Dr. Baeth also says the differences could level off as eligibility expands, but there could be another factor in play.

“Some of our other data concerning COVID-19 suggests that women on average does tend to take this disease more seriously,” Dr. Baeth said.

While the gender breakdown remains to be seen once the shots are open to all, Dr. Baeth says everyone should be assured the vaccines in the U.S. are safe and effective.

