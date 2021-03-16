Advertisement

RUN CRANDIC race canceled, again, due to COVID-19

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2021 Run CRANDIC race will not happen due to COVID-19.

Organizers made the announcement today saying they made the decision based on meetings with public health officials.

The annual event started back in 2018 with a marathon route from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City. It was held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers said they are already planning for the 2022 race.

We appreciate your patience and understanding regarding the status of the 2021 RUN CRANDIC race. After meeting with...

Posted by Corridor Running on Monday, March 15, 2021

