RUN CRANDIC race canceled, again, due to COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2021 Run CRANDIC race will not happen due to COVID-19.

Organizers made the announcement today saying they made the decision based on meetings with public health officials.

The annual event started back in 2018 with a marathon route from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City. It was held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

Organizers said they are already planning for the 2022 race.

