Repairs underway to save historic warship named after Waterloo brothers

This photo, provided by the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, in Buffalo, NY, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, shows the destroyer USS The Sullivans, that's taking on water and listing at its dock in Buffalo's inner harbor and began emergency repairs. The 78-year-old vessel is named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who were killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.(Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park via AP)
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A decommissioned warship that is one of the main attractions at Buffalo’s naval and military park has been taking on water and an emergency fundraising campaign is underway to keep it afloat.

The 78-year-old destroyer is named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa, who were killed in action during World War II. Crews recently discovered the USS The Sullivans listing and found that 15,000-20,000 gallons of water had poured in through three holes in its hull.

The $1 million repair bill comes at a difficult time. Officials say nearly all of the park and museum’s revenue has dried up during the pandemic.

