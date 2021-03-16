Advertisement

Rainfall moves in for St. Patrick’s Day

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next system is set to arrive in the middle of the week. The radar will take on a green color not because it is St Patrick’s Day but because rain will be falling. Rainfall will be most common during the afternoon into Thursday morning. Over an inch of rain is possible, especially the farther south you go. The backside of the system on Thursday could bring some rain/snow mix before ending. Looking ahead the weekend looks great with a mild high in the 60s for Sunday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Madison Smith, 14.
Waterloo Police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
St. Patrick's Day rain
Cloudy afternoon, rain chances increase for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day rain
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Watch for early fog today, next system arrives tomorrow