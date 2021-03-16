Rainfall moves in for St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our next system is set to arrive in the middle of the week. The radar will take on a green color not because it is St Patrick’s Day but because rain will be falling. Rainfall will be most common during the afternoon into Thursday morning. Over an inch of rain is possible, especially the farther south you go. The backside of the system on Thursday could bring some rain/snow mix before ending. Looking ahead the weekend looks great with a mild high in the 60s for Sunday. Have a great night.

