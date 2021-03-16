Prohm out as Iowa State men’s basketball coach

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University will spend the offseason searching for a new head coach, school officials announced on Monday.

Steve Prohm, who joined the Cyclones as head coach in 2015, will no longer coach the team. Athletics department officials said that Jamie Pollard, ISU’s director of athletics, met with Prohm on Monday night.

Prohm was 97-95 in his six seasons with the team. He coached the Cyclones to three entires into the NCAA tournament and two Big 12 Tournament titles.

This season, the Cyclones went 2-22.

