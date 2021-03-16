Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Madison Smith, 14.
Waterloo Police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Mother passes along COVID vaccine antibodies to baby
Midland officials speak after hundreds of migrants are bused to Midland County holding facility
Midland, Texas leaders blindsided by arrival of migrants at holding facility
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
Submit Questions: Legislative Forum Saturday