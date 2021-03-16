Advertisement

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers the annual State fo the State Address to lawmakers in...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers the annual State fo the State Address to lawmakers in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By GRANT SCHULTE, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own.

Ricketts surrounded himself with top officials from Nebraska’s meat, agricultural, and restaurant industries on Monday as he declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. The day was chosen to coincide with Colorado’s “MeatOut Day,” a nonbinding proclamation signed by Gov. Jared Polis late last month and backed by an animal rights group.

“MeatOut Day” was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement and seeks to encourage non-vegetarians to consider a plant-based diet.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

Professor Adam Hoffman said waterways like the Bee Branch Creek tend to be the most affected...
University of Dubuque research shows highly contaminated waterways due to de-icing products
Derecho damage in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids leaders hopeful for derecho after action report by end of May
RUN CRANDIC race canceled, again, due to COVID-19
Professor Adam Hoffman said waterways like the Bee Branch Creek tend to be the most affected...
Road salt contaminating Dubuque waterways
Iowa City staff said construction will begin soon on a development project in the downtown Ped...
$56M project to add more than 100 apartments, create new home for Riverside Theatre in downtown Iowa City