NCAA tournament still looking for volunteers

Minnesota and Northwestern play at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college...
Minnesota and Northwestern play at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins in Indianapolis this week, and organizers still need volunteers to help.

The tournament tips off Thursday, and volunteering will allow people to be there in person, with so few tickets available compared to other years.

There are various jobs that need to be filled including airport ambassadors to greet fans, and help at the March Madness Music Festival, and at information centers and more.

People must be willing to work three, four-hour shifts between April 2 through the 6.

“We need help with a lot of things, everything from organizing transportation to doing laundry to help running errands for those that are inside the controlled environment and can’t leave,” Ryan Vaughn, with Indiana Sports Corp., said. “So there’s a tremendous opportunity for everyone to participate.”

Volunteers must be at least 18  years old, pass a background check and attend a volunteer training session.

Find out more about volunteering here.

