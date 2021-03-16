NCAA tournament still looking for volunteers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins in Indianapolis this week, and organizers still need volunteers to help.

The tournament tips off Thursday, and volunteering will allow people to be there in person, with so few tickets available compared to other years.

There are various jobs that need to be filled including airport ambassadors to greet fans, and help at the March Madness Music Festival, and at information centers and more.

People must be willing to work three, four-hour shifts between April 2 through the 6.

“We need help with a lot of things, everything from organizing transportation to doing laundry to help running errands for those that are inside the controlled environment and can’t leave,” Ryan Vaughn, with Indiana Sports Corp., said. “So there’s a tremendous opportunity for everyone to participate.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and attend a volunteer training session.

Find out more about volunteering here.

