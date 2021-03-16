Advertisement

N Korea warns US not to ‘cause a stink’ before Seoul meeting

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. In North Korea's first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Yo Jong criticized the United States and South Korea for holding military exercises and warned the U.S. against further provocations if it wants a "good night's sleep for the next four years." Her statement was issued on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk to U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Jorge Silva | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued Tuesday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues.

They have meetings in Tokyo on Tuesday before speaking to officials in Seoul on Wednesday.

Challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s growing influence loom large in the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad.

