Man charged with murder in connection to August shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was already in custody on unrelated charges has been accused of murder relating to a death in August, according to law enforcement officials.

Robert L. Williams, 32, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting of Vincent J. Hemenway on August 15, 2020.

Williams was already being held on unrelated assault and weapons charges as of August 17, according to Waterloo Police.

At least three other people have been previously arrested in connection to the case.

