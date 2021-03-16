Majority of Iowans don’t want Gov. Reynolds to seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The majority of Iowans hope Gov. Reynolds doesn’t seek reelection in 2022.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Reynolds’ job approval slipped to 46 percent. That’s down 10 percentage points from the 56 percent approval rating in June 2020.

The poll showed that 52 percent of Iowans would rather Reynolds not seek a second term, while 41 percent hope she does run again. Seven percent aren’t sure.

This marks the first time as governor that the majority of Iowans disapprove of Reynolds’ performance.

However, Iowa republicans still support Reynolds, with 80 percent saying they’d like to see her run again.

The Des Moines Register reports that Reynold’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been a key issue, with 51 percent disapproving of how she’s handled the situation.

