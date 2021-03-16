Iowa State opens with Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State received a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the Mercado Regional and will face No. 10 seed Michigan State in the opening round. The Cyclones are making their 12th tournament appearance in the last 15 years and their 19th overall appearance.

Tipoff time is set for 5 p.m. CT on Monday and will air on ESPN.

Michigan State is 15-8 overall and went 8-7 overall in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.