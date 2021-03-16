Advertisement

Iowa State opens with Michigan State in NCAA Tournament

Iowa State's Ashley Joens goes up for a layup during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec....
Iowa State's Ashley Joens goes up for a layup during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State received a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the Mercado Regional and will face No. 10 seed Michigan State in the opening round. The Cyclones are making their 12th tournament appearance in the last 15 years and their 19th overall appearance.

Tipoff time is set for 5 p.m. CT on Monday and will air on ESPN.

Michigan State is 15-8 overall and went 8-7 overall in the Big Ten.

