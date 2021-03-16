Iowa State AD expects quick search to find Prohm successor

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard anticipates a quick search to find a new men’s basketball coach after the firing of Steve Prohm.

Pollard released a 10-minute video in which he discusses the reasons for letting Prohm go and the course forward. Iowa State was 2-22 overall and 0-18 in Big 12 play. It was the lowest win total since 1924-25 and the first winless conference season since 1936-37.

Pollard also knocked down speculation that a donor or group of donors volunteered to pay Prohm’s $5 million buyout.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.