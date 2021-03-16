Advertisement

Iowa reports one COVID-19 death, 415 cases Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported one additional COVID-19 related death and 415 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 343,348 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,642 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,046 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 596 of the reported deaths.

A total of 162 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 33 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 18 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,493 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,600,028 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 16.4 percent.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,113,996 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa. A total 413,218 people in Iowa are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

