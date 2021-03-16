Iowa police agencies team up for traffic task force on St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa police agencies are teaming up for a new safety project for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Police say it’s an effort to reduce injuries and deaths on Iowa roadways.

The Iowa Department of Transportation and Public Safety, along with the Iowa Police Chief’s Association, and more, teamed up to create the “Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief says the ultimate goal is for zero traffic deaths, but for now, the goal is less than 300 traffic deaths for this year. Last year, 338 people died in crashes.

The Task Force says there are four time periods when Iowa sees significant numbers of traffic fatalities.

Those periods are:

Saint Patrick’s Day, with a focus on seatbelts and impaired driving

Father’s Day (June 9-12), with a focus on impaired driving

September 16, with a focus on excessive speeding

October 2-4, with a focus on distracted driving

DOT officials say in Iowa, Saint Patrick’s Day is typically one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which means more impaired drivers on the road.

Drunk driving accounts for nearly a third of traffic deaths in Iowa and in the United States.

