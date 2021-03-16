Advertisement

Iowa police agencies team up for traffic task force on St. Patrick’s Day

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa police agencies are teaming up for a new safety project for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Police say it’s an effort to reduce injuries and deaths on Iowa roadways.

The Iowa Department of Transportation and Public Safety, along with the Iowa Police Chief’s Association, and more, teamed up to create the “Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau Chief says the ultimate goal is for zero traffic deaths, but for now, the goal is less than 300 traffic deaths for this year. Last year, 338 people died in crashes.

The Task Force says there are four time periods when Iowa sees significant numbers of traffic fatalities.

Those periods are:

  • Saint Patrick’s Day, with a focus on seatbelts and impaired driving
  • Father’s Day (June 9-12), with a focus on impaired driving
  • September 16, with a focus on excessive speeding
  • October 2-4, with a focus on distracted driving

DOT officials say in Iowa, Saint Patrick’s Day is typically one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which means more impaired drivers on the road.

Drunk driving accounts for nearly a third of traffic deaths in Iowa and in the United States.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
One Cedar Rapids financial company says there are several open positions available, and you...
Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

Latest News

Majority of Iowans don’t want Gov. Reynolds to seek reelection
The Waterloo Community School District is suing its insurance company two years after a roof...
Waterloo school district sues insurance company over collapsed roof at elementary school
A new bill in the Iowa State House would prohibit cities and counties from forcing landlords to...
Iowa House passes bill to prohibit counties from forcing landlords to accept section 8-tenants
A new poll shows a growing partisan split when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.
Poll shows partisan split for COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy