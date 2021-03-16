Advertisement

Iowa couple recreates wedding photos 50 years later thanks to organ donation

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - It has been five decades since one Des Moines coupe said, “I do.”

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Carolyn and Kelly Gay decided to recreate their original wedding photos.

They even took the pictures at the same church where they got married all those years ago. But Kelly said he’s lucky to have made it to his 50th anniversary.

Doctors told Kelly he needed a kidney transplant, so their son donated his.

Now both Carolyn and Kelly are active members of the Iowa Donor Network.

“You don’t realize how life-changing an organ transplant would be,” Kelly said. “I would not be here.”

He encourages all Iowans to sign up to become organ donors.

Find out how to become a donor here.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
One Cedar Rapids financial company says there are several open positions available, and you...
Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

Latest News

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Carolyn and Kelly Gay decided to recreate their...
Iowa couple recreates wedding photos for 50th anniversary
Professor Adam Hoffman said waterways like the Bee Branch Creek tend to be the most affected...
University of Dubuque research shows highly contaminated waterways due to de-icing products
Derecho damage in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids leaders hopeful for derecho after action report by end of May
RUN CRANDIC race canceled, again, due to COVID-19