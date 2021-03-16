Iowa couple recreates wedding photos 50 years later thanks to organ donation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - It has been five decades since one Des Moines coupe said, “I do.”

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, Carolyn and Kelly Gay decided to recreate their original wedding photos.

They even took the pictures at the same church where they got married all those years ago. But Kelly said he’s lucky to have made it to his 50th anniversary.

Doctors told Kelly he needed a kidney transplant, so their son donated his.

Now both Carolyn and Kelly are active members of the Iowa Donor Network.

“You don’t realize how life-changing an organ transplant would be,” Kelly said. “I would not be here.”

He encourages all Iowans to sign up to become organ donors.

Find out how to become a donor here.

See the story on WOI’s website.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.