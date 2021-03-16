Hy-Vee partners with Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center to vaccinate 200 in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One day at a time, relief is spreading through COVID-19 vaccines.

Hy-Vee teamed up with Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center in Waterloo to host a vaccination clinic this afternoon. This comes after groups eligible in phase 1B expanded just last week.

“My boss has been after me, family’s been after me, so you know it’s time to get it done,” Pat Kinney, a Waterloo resident, said.

Kinney, 63, is just a couple of years shy of the 65 and older cutoff originally designated for group 1B. But as the group expanded last week, he became eligible due to having high blood pressure.

Cindy Golden became eligible through her employer in agriculture. For her, getting the vaccine was personal.

“I had a close friend that died from COVID and I know 4 people personally that died from COVID,” Golden said.

Golden was overcome with relief when she booked her appointment.

“It was such a rush of relief that I didn’t even know was going to happen. I got my appointment and it just waved over me and I was just like wow I didn’t expect that,” Golden said.

Hy-Vee has been an important part of vaccine distribution since they became available.

“People are excited, emotional getting the shot, it’s awesome to be a part of it,” Cameron Olson, the store manager at the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee in Waterloo, said.

In total, they were able to vaccinate 200 people at the clinic today.

Kinney said he felt like he had a public responsibility to get his.

“If you want to be a good citizen you have to think of the people around you whether they’re standing in line, sitting on a bus, or you know walking down the street,” Kinney said.

