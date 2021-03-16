Great Jones County Fair planning on a 2021 grandstand return, encourages vaccination

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers for a popular eastern Iowa fair are planning on hosting grandstand events closer to normal this year, while encouraging everybody to get vaccinated if they are able.

In a video message streamed live on the Facebook page for the event, John Harms, the fair’s general manager, said that fair planners were going forward with plans to put on a fair “to the fullest extent we can.” He also announced that tickets for Dan + Shay with Gavin DeGraw would go back on sale in about a month. A comment on the video from the fair’s account indicated that tickets purchased for the same show last year would still be valid.

The 2020 fair was greatly scaled back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with events being limited to 4-H and livestock showings.

Harms also encouraged people to get a COVID-19 vaccination, adding that he had his scheduled for Wednesday.

“In order for us to all have a great summer, we need to be really serious about getting our COVID shots, and making sure we do that,” Harms said. “So, I would encourage y’all to not sit back and wait for someone to ring your telephone, but be proactive, and get out there and get those shots in your arms.”

More announcements about the fair will be forthcoming, according to Harms.

