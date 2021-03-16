Advertisement

Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen

This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key...
This photo provided by Google shows the Nest Hub. Sleep-sensing technology will be a key feature on Google's next generation of its Nest Hub, a 7-inch display unveiled Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Google via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers are willing to trust the company on a new frontier: monitoring their sleep.

That technology will be a key feature on Google’s newest Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart screen unveiled Tuesday.

The $100 Nest Hub offers the same picture, video and voice-activated assistant as the previous version, plus sleep monitoring that doesn’t require people to wear a device in bed.

Google promises the feature was carefully designed to respect people’s privacy, but some may have doubts given the company’s long history of online surveillance to help sell ads.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
One Cedar Rapids financial company says there are several open positions available, and you...
Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

Latest News

Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
Do you bank with Wells Fargo? You'll likely get your stimulus payment on Wednesday.
Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday