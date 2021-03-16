Advertisement

Garza named to AP’s All-America men’s basketball team

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye Luka Garza, now has another honor.

The Associated Press released their men’s ‘All America men’s basketball team’ listing.

Garza was a unanimous decision for the first team.

He’s joined on the list by players from Gonzaga, Butler, Oklahoma State, and Illinois.

The AP selected the following players for the first team:

  • Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior (63 of 63 first-place votes, 315 points)
  • Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, junior (60, 309)
  • Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior (59, 307)
  • Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman (55, 299)
  • Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior (50, 284)

