Cloudy afternoon, rain chances increase for St. Patrick’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a light northeast wind. Highs will rise into the upper 30s.

We will stay cloudy overnight, temperatures stick around the low 30s. Rain chances increase overnight and throughout the day on St. Patrick’s Day. Some snow may mix in as the back half of this system moves through on Thursday morning. Impacts look minimal. Areas along and south of I-80 have the potential of picking up over an inch of rain from this system with amounts decreasing the further north you go.

Highs will be in the low to mid-40s through Thursday, we are back into the 50s and 60s for the weekend with dry conditions.

