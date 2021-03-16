Cedar Rapids leaders hopeful for derecho after action report by end of May

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids announced updated plans for the derecho after-action report on Monday night.

Greg Smith, the city’s fire chief, said they had an opening meeting with Atchison Consulting today. The contract with the consulting firm is for a report due by June 30, but city leaders said they hope to have it available to the public by the end of May.

The company plans to use data, as well as interviews with city staff, officials, partner groups, and others to review the city’s response to the disaster.

”We’re going to look at what did we do well. You know, what weren’t we prepared for. What has the city learned and what are we still learning from this event and then what are new opportunities for growth and how can we really increase our resilience as we move forward,” Smith said.

Smith said the city plans to have an opportunity for the city council and residents to make comments on the next steps after the report is released.

