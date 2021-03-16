Cedar Rapids couple hoping for justice after someone set company equipment on fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s not much left of Joshua Lawson’s trailer and truck after someone set it on fire last week.

“There’s damage to the side of our truck. There is melted metal and broken windows,” Lawson said.

Lawson said that fire also cost him and his wife their livelihood, the hauling business they started to help get through the pandemic.

“They took our business, and way of making a living,” Lawson said.

“What we’re doing, and able to do, is very minimal right now,” Brittany Lawson, Joshua’s wife, said.

Lawson said police woke him up on March 8th telling him his equipment was burning.

“The following morning, I reviewed the tape and at approximately 11:48 p.m. there was a gentleman that broke into our neighbor’s car previous to setting our trailer on fire,” Lawson said.

In Lawson’s surveillance video, the suspect can be seen walking in the area. Minutes later, the flames start and the suspect runs. Cedar Rapids police are investigating.

Lawson said it’s not the first time they’ve been the victim of a crime.

“We have been broken into repeatedly for the first two years we lived here before we installed surveillance equipment,” Lawson said. “I just couldn’t believe somebody could do that. I have a company logo on the back of the truck. They knew it was a business possibly.”

Lawson said police also have the suspect on tape using their neighbor’s credit card. He hopes that will help connect the dots.

Adding to the pain, the truck they were using wasn’t insured. Lawson said they were planning to repair their truck before the fire. Now, they are borrowing equipment until they can buy a replacement.

“We didn’t have insurance on the truck because it wasn’t currently running at the time. We just dropped the insurance two days previous to this happening,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he’s hoping for justice, and that the person who did this is caught.

“I just hope we can come back stronger than we were, and show them that what they did to us didn’t affect us,” Lawson said.

