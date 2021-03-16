Advertisement

Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic

This combination of photos shows Suzy and Ricky Stone visiting with their granddaughter Gigi...
This combination of photos shows Suzy and Ricky Stone visiting with their granddaughter Gigi Guyuron through a window of their daughter Jen Guyuron’s home on April 18, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio, left, Guyuron's brother Bryan Stone visiting on March 21, 2020, center, and Jen Charet and Jason Charet visiting with Gigi on April 23. Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has brought on high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation for many of the millions of women who have done it around the world. (Jen Guyuron via AP)(Jen Guyuron | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has been a lot for new moms to handle over the past year.

They’ve battled high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation.

Demographers are studying the varied reasons for an anticipated pandemic baby bust.

Women who have done it, meanwhile, have learned to settle for going through labor in masks. Their loved ones can only peer at the new arrivals through windows.

Some grandparents and other relatives have yet to meet the babies months after they were born.

Other women worried about being in labor alone without their partners allowed in the room.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kcrg wx
Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas
Cathy Lockwood remodeled her basement to make space for business after was laid off from her...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
One Cedar Rapids financial company says there are several open positions available, and you...
Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

Latest News

Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
Minnesota and Northwestern play at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college...
NCAA tournament still looking for volunteers
The CDC could change some guidelines when it comes to social distancing at schools. (Source: CNN)
CDC studies school social distancing shift
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University
Michelle Obama's cooking show for kids hits Netflix.
Michelle Obama aims to give a million meals in new campaign