Working Iowa: GreatAmerica Financial is looking to hire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The people at GreatAmerica Financial in Cedar Rapids work with equipment retailers all over the country to finance their businesses. That could be for office space, IT or construction-related businesses.

“We partner with them much like a bank, but the difference about Great America is that we’re privately owned, really we’re a family business,” said Linzey Brunton, who works as a sales and operations support functional leader. “So we have the flexibility to do things that really we can adapt quickly. We’re always looking for what’s new, what’s innovative.”

Usually, its headquarters building in Cedar Rapids is filled with employees. But, of course, due to the pandemic, many of them work from home right now. Even so, the company says it’s looking to hire in several areas.

“Whether you’re someone that wants to be on a front line team, caring for our customers every day or someone that really has a kind of an expert knowledge set that, you wanna be more behind the scenes...we’ve got all of those,” Brunton said.

Brunton has been with the company for about seven years. She said the company’s team structure is what sets it apart. The teams are set up by territory and include about 12 to 15 people, all with different areas of expertise. Brunton says they all sit together, and the open concept of the office space makes that easy.

“You have your sales team, really bringing in the new business. You have your operations team and that’s your sales and operations support, your documentation, your credit team...that’s really doing that transactional day-to-day work to support our customers, their programs and process,” Brunton said.

There are also customer support team members as well as portfolio managers.

While a background in finance is encouraged, it’s not a requirement.

“You really have a pretty structured first 30 days to where you have a trainer and almost kinda like that coach next day, helping you with fundamentals,” she said.

Scout Morehouse, a team leader, says the right candidates thrive in a team environment.

“Anytime we get someone with a really good customer focus...that’s kinda what we’re looking for,” he said.

Click or tap here to learn more about career opportunities with GreatAmerica Financial Services.

