Wintry mix & snow continues through the afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A wintry mix or snow in some areas will continue to fall throughout the afternoon as this system lifts off to the north. Slick roads have already developed and will still be possible through the afternoon and evening as precipitation continues to fall. Stay safe on the roads!

Areas north of Highway 30 are still anticipated to see between 2-5″ of snow by the time this system wraps up later today, with totals under 2″ along and south of I-80. East winds will continue to stay gusty and could make travel on north-south roads difficult along with precipitation.

Cloud cover will slowly dissipate overnight and a few areas of fog could develop as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Another system will move in on St. Patrick’s Day bringing the chance of mainly rain.

