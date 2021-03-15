Advertisement

Waterloo Police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

Madison Smith, 14.
Madison Smith, 14.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenaged girl.

Madison Smith, 14, was last seen in the area of West Ninth Street and South Street in Waterloo at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans with holes, white Jordan Air Force One shoes, and a black Jordan hoodie, featuring the words “Air Jordan” written in purple on one sleeve and orange on the other sleeve.

Smith has a nose piercing and was possibly carrying her skateboard. She may have been heading toward Independence.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515 or local law enforcement. If in an emergency, call 911.

