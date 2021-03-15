Waterloo police investigating Monday morning shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police said a man was shot in the 700 block of West Park Avenue at around 11:09 a.m. Monday.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time, but officials said he was able to speak with them while they were at the scene. They have not released the man’s name at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are working to locate any suspects.

