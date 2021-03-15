Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Test Iowa sites close early due to wintry weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites located in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids are closing early due to Monday’s winter weather.

The sites opened at 8 a.m. as usual, but will close at noon.

In a press release officials said anyone who has an appointment canceled due to this change can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested, without the need to take the assessment again.

Hours and locations are listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.