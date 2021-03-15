Advertisement

Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Test Iowa sites close early due to wintry weather

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru sites located in Waterloo and Cedar Rapids are closing early due to Monday’s winter weather.

The sites opened at 8 a.m. as usual, but will close at noon.

In a press release officials said anyone who has an appointment canceled due to this change can bring their QR code to any site during regular hours to be tested, without the need to take the assessment again.

Hours and locations are listed on coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Alachua County releases COVID-19 vaccine survey
Iowa surpasses 400,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine ads are expected in the next few weeks as part of a $250 million Biden...
White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy
Yo-Yo Ma gives a cello performance at a Massachusetts vaccine clinic.
Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic