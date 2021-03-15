Advertisement

Two charged after alleged assault on several people in Castalia

Francisco Esparza-Torres, left, 26, of Postville, and Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, right, 35,...
Francisco Esparza-Torres, left, 26, of Postville, and Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, right, 35, right, of Postville.(Courtesy: Winneshiek County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested following an early morning assault at a residence in Castalia, according to law enforcement officials.

Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, 35, of Postville, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and assault with no injury. Francisco Esparza-Torres, 26, of Postville, was also arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

At around 12:54 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident at a home along Merrill Road in Castalia. The call came from a person inside the home who told police that they were being beaten up by Espinoza. Several people were inside the home and involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived around 20 minutes later, Espinoza had already left the scene with Esparza-Torres. At the scene, deputies said that a man had injuries to his nose, face, head, and wrist area. One woman had a bloody nose, and another woman had bruising developing underneath. The victims were described as being shook up by the alleged assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Espinoza, one of the victims told the responding deputy that the group had gathered that evening and were eating, drinking alcohol, and playing a game of UNO. Two of the female victims left the house to smoke a cigarette, when one of the women noticed that a fight had broken out inside. She alleged that Espinoza hit one of the victims in the back of the head with an empty beer bottle. One of the female victims and a 13-year-old boy tried to break up the fight, leading to them allegedly being shoved by Espinoza.

Espinoza also allegedly struck the person making the 911 call in the face. While Espinoza was identified by the victims to the deputy as the main assailant, according to the criminal complaint, Esparza-Torres allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head during the fight.

Espinoza and Esparza-Torres were located after the initial response in Postville. Both were taken into custody, but have since been released on bail.

A no-contact order was issued between Espinoza and the victims.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

Snow totals on March 15
Snow totals lighter in the south, heavier in the north
U.K. variant of COVID-19
UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa and surrounding states
Waterloo Operation Locate
Waterloo Police asking for help finding missing teenager
As so many small businesses have struggled during the Pandemic, some are crediting a credit...
CR Downtown Dollars program makes significant economic impact on businesses hit hard by pandemic
Birds feed at a feeder during snow in eastern Iowa on Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15