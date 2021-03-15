Two charged after alleged assault on several people in Castalia

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested following an early morning assault at a residence in Castalia, according to law enforcement officials.

Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, 35, of Postville, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and assault with no injury. Francisco Esparza-Torres, 26, of Postville, was also arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

At around 12:54 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of an incident at a home along Merrill Road in Castalia. The call came from a person inside the home who told police that they were being beaten up by Espinoza. Several people were inside the home and involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived around 20 minutes later, Espinoza had already left the scene with Esparza-Torres. At the scene, deputies said that a man had injuries to his nose, face, head, and wrist area. One woman had a bloody nose, and another woman had bruising developing underneath. The victims were described as being shook up by the alleged assault.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Espinoza, one of the victims told the responding deputy that the group had gathered that evening and were eating, drinking alcohol, and playing a game of UNO. Two of the female victims left the house to smoke a cigarette, when one of the women noticed that a fight had broken out inside. She alleged that Espinoza hit one of the victims in the back of the head with an empty beer bottle. One of the female victims and a 13-year-old boy tried to break up the fight, leading to them allegedly being shoved by Espinoza.

Espinoza also allegedly struck the person making the 911 call in the face. While Espinoza was identified by the victims to the deputy as the main assailant, according to the criminal complaint, Esparza-Torres allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head during the fight.

Espinoza and Esparza-Torres were located after the initial response in Postville. Both were taken into custody, but have since been released on bail.

A no-contact order was issued between Espinoza and the victims.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.