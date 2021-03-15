Solid Waste Agency to close early due to winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will at 1 p.m. on Monday due to the wintry weather.

The agency said that goes for both of its locations, the landfill and the Resource Recovery building located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion, and the compost location at 2250 A Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

The landfill location will reopen at 7 a.m. and the compost location will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

