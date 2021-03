Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa for Monday, March 15

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large storm system brought a mix of rain, sleet, and snow to eastern Iowa on Monday, with totals varying from south to north. The heaviest reports were in our northern counties, with generally 2 to 5 inches reported along and north of Highway 30. Lesser amounts were found immediately to the south.

Snowfall totals, as of 5:15 p.m., sorted by county:

County Location State Snow Total BUCHANAN 4 W STANLEY IA 3.5 BUCHANAN 2 ENE HAZLETON IA 4.2 BUTLER PARKERSBURG IA 4.5 CEDAR STANWOOD IA 2.4 CEDAR LOWDEN IA 3.2 CLAYTON MCGREGOR IA 6 CLAYTON 1 NW GUTTENBERG IA 5 CLAYTON GUTTENBERG IA 5 CLINTON DEWITT IA 4.5 CRAWFORD PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WI 5.3 CRAWFORD 1 S DE SOTO WI 4 DUBUQUE DUBUQUE REGIONAL AIRPOR IA 2.6 DUBUQUE 1 NW CENTER GROVE IA 4.3 DUBUQUE RICKARDSVILLE IA 3 DUBUQUE 1 WNW DUBUQUE IA 5.4 FAYETTE 3 N FAYETTE IA 4.5 FLOYD 4 E ROCKFORD IA 5.6 FLOYD 4 E ROCKFORD IA 5.6 GRANT 3 SSW BEETOWN WI 3 GRANT BLUE RIVER WI 2 HOWARD 3 E MCINTIRE IA 5.6 IOWA PARNELL IA 1.5 JACKSON 1 NW MAQUOKETA IA 3.5 JO DAVIESS 2 SE GALENA TERRITORY IL 3.2 JO DAVIESS GALENA TERRITORY IL 5 JONES 3 SSW CENTER JUNCTION IA 2.8 JONES WYOMING IA 2.5 LINN 3 ENE FAIRFAX IA 1 LINN COGGON IA 3 POWESHIEK 1 NNE BROOKLYN IA 2 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPAL AIR IA 0.8 SCOTT PARK VIEW IA 4 SCOTT ELDRIDGE IA 1.5 SCOTT 1 SSE DAVENPORT IA 1.2 WINNESHIEK DECORAH IA 4.5 WINNESHIEK 8 ENE DECORAH IA 5.6 WINNESHIEK CALMAR IA 4.2 WINNESHIEK 4 ESE BLUFFTON IA 8

