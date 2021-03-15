“School of Rock” holds open house in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A leader in performance-based music education held it’s grand opening in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

The School of Rock held an open house for its second school in the state.

It’s designed to give students of all ages the opportunity to develop a passion for music

Musicians age three and up can take music lessons and play in groups to learn about the experience.

The goal is to develop foundations that students have already learned in school, and apply it to and real life stage setting.

“To be able to do something like this when we were in school and high school would have just been the ultimate dream to be able to play in a band, to be able to play with peers, to be able to play on stage and play music that you hear on the radio is really exciting to us,” Greg Moore, co-owner of School of Rock, said. “So that’s what we wanted to be able to bring.”

It’s a place for some kids who don’t feel like they have another place,” Amy Moore, co-owner of School of Rock, said. “Sometimes music is what they do and what they want to be doing, and it’s their place to shine.”

More than 25 students signed up on Sunday.

