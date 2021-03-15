Proposed bill would cut down forest reserve tax exemptions, criticized as ‘mean-spirited’ after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill moving through the Iowa legislature would cut back on tax breaks on forest and fruit-tree reserves and place tighter restrictions on which land qualifies for the exemptions.

Senate File 352, which will be discussed in a subcommittee meeting Monday at noon, reduces the current 100% tax exemption on forest and fruit-tree reserves to 75%, beginning in 2022.

While forest reserves as small as two acres currently qualify for the exemption, the bill would bump up that requirement to a minimum of 10 acres, while fruit-tree reserves must be between one and 10 acres. Exemptions would also only apply for five years, following approval from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Republican Senators who proposed the legislation said the exemption program is “wide open to some abuse,” according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

But Democratic Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids said the bill comes at a bad time, several months after the Aug. 10 derecho decimated his city’s tree canopy and tore into more than an estimated one million acres across the state.

“The last thing in the world they need is a property tax increase. What they need is state assistance to help them recover from the derecho,” Hogg said.

John Zakrasek is among the property owners who would see taxes on some of his property jump from 100% exempt one year to 100% taxed the next year.

Zakrasek owns two acres of forest reserve next to his home in Cedar Rapids. While he pays property taxes on the land where his home sits, his reserve property is exempt under the current law.

“We manage it and keep it nice as a forest,” he said. “You have to have 200 trees per acre and keep it that way, and in exchange for that and what it does for wildlife and soil and water, we get a tax exemption on that part of our land.”

But Zakrasek’s forest land, like half of Cedar Rapids’ tree canopy, was badly damaged in the derecho. He said the cost to clean up the land and replace the trees he lost is more than $70,000.

While he doesn’t know what his taxes would be on the property if the bill is signed into law, he estimates it would be between $1,000 and “a few thousand dollars.”

“It just felt like it was mean-spirited,” he said. “Why are you doing this to me? What have I done wrong?”

Hogg fears the changes proposed in the bill would dissuade property owners like Zakrasek from bringing back the forest affected by the derecho or push them to sell it to out-of-state owners.

“It’s kind of creating an incentive for me to do nothing and just leave it ugly,” Zakrasek said.

Requests for comment from Republican Sens. Ken Rozenboom and Sen. Amy Sinclair, who introduced the bill, were not returned.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.