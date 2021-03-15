Old rivals Drake and Wichita State set to meet in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The Drake Bulldogs are set to take on Wichita State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

With both teams squeezing into the tournament via an at-large bid and sharing a No. 11 seed in the West Region, the two will face off in Indianapolis as one of the First Four matchups on Thursday. The winner of that game will face USC.

Drake comes into the tournament with a 25-4 record (going 15-3 and finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference).

Wichita State finished first in the American Athletic Conference, going 16-5 for the season (11-2 in conference).

Watch below to see KCRG-TV9′s Phil Reed and Josh Christensen talk with former Iowa Hawkeye Jess Settles about the 2021 NCAA Tournament and make their bracket picks :

MARCH MADNESS HAS ARRIVED! Join Phil Reed KCRG, Josh Christensen KCRG and former Hawkeye Jess Settles live on Selection Sunday as they make their 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket picks and take your questions! Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Sunday, March 14, 2021

