Messy mix of rain and snow today, accumulation likely in many areas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s system is still on track. Plan on early morning rain quickly changing to snow, probably by commute time, if not sooner.

Areas north of Interstate 80, including Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo, will likely receive 2-5″ of snow by the time this wraps up in the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Areas along and south of I-80, including Iowa City and Washington, will receive less snow accumulation and will probably wind up with well under 2″.

Look for gusty east winds to hold our highs down in the 30-35 range through the day. Looking ahead to tonight, plan on areas of fog to be possible with any breaks in the clouds.

Quiet weather is expected tomorrow with our next system still on track to bring mainly rain to our area on Wednesday into Thursday.

