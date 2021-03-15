McCaffery gets four-year contract extension

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just one day after the Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team was named a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament, Fran McCaffery has received a four-year contract extension.

Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced Monday afternoon that McCaffery is now signed to be the head coach through the 2027-28 season.

“I am excited to announce the extension of Fran’s contract,” Barta said in a written statement. “He’s earned it. He’s built a strong foundation upon which we can continue to build for years to come. We originally planned to provide the extension at the end of last season but paused due to the pandemic. I’ve appreciated Fran’s patience through it all.

Barta says McCaffery’s base salary will remain unchanged for the next two years but will receive a longevity bonus at the end of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. For the last five years, his salary will increase each year, but it was not disclosed by how much.

Barta did say that McCaffery’s base salary would be reduced by 10-percent in any season that 25-percent or more of the games are not played due to pandemic.

McCaffery led the Hawkeyes to a 21-8 regular-season record in 2020-21 and a third-place finish in the Big Ten Conference.

On Sunday the Hawkeyes received a #2 seeding in the NCAA tournament and will face Grand Canyon University on Saturday at approximately 5:25 p.m. Central Time on TBS.

