Iowa’s January unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in January as more residents joined the workforce.

The state’s Workforce Development department reported Monday the rate was down from a revised 3.7% rate for December and compared to a 2.8% rate a year ago, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a severe economic slowdown.

Workforce Development says the state added 8,200 workers in January. There were 57,400 unemployed residents.

Iowa was tied with Kansas for the nation’s sixth-lowest unemployment rate.

South Dakota and Utah had the lowest rate, at 3.1%.

The national unemployment rate for January was 6.3%.

