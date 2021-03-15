Advertisement

Iowa woman pleads not guilty to murder in death of boyfriend

Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.
Beth Guzman, 44, of Dow City.(Courtesy: Crawford County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOW CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Crawford County woman has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death last month of her boyfriend.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 44-year-old Beth Guzman, of Dow City, pleaded not guilty Friday to a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jeremy Frank. Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Frank unresponsive and bleeding after being called Feb. 21 to the home he and Guzman shared. Frank was taken to a hospital in Denison, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say Guzman told investigators she and Frank had argued and that she shot Frank in a bedroom as he tried to leave.

