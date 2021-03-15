Iowa surpasses 400,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa now has a total of 408,914 people that have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard says a total of 1,105,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 190 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 342,933 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,641 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,045 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 596 of the reported deaths.

A total of 161 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 26 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 42 patients in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,221 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,597,535 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.6 percent.

