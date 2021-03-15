Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 400,000 people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa now has a total of 408,914 people that have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The state’s vaccine administration dashboard says a total of 1,105,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 8 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 190 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state reports a total of 342,933 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a total of 5,641 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 5,045 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 596 of the reported deaths.

A total of 161 people in Iowa are in the hospital with the virus, with 26 people having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are currently 42 patients in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,221 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,597,535 individuals have been tested since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.6 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Test Iowa sites close early due to wintry weather
COVID-19 vaccine ads are expected in the next few weeks as part of a $250 million Biden...
White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy
Yo-Yo Ma gives a cello performance at a Massachusetts vaccine clinic.
Yo-Yo Ma serenades newly-vaccinated at inoculation clinic