Iowa receives No. 5 seed and will face Central Michigan

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament after making it to the Elite 8 two years ago. The Hawkeyes received a No. 5 seed in the River Walk region and will face Central Michigan in the opening round. The Chippewas won the Mid-American Conference Tournament with wins over Northern Illinois, Ohio and No. 1 seed Bowling Green.

The game is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN.

The Hawkeyes are coming off an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament championship before falling to Maryland. The winner would face either Kentucky or Idaho State.

The entire tournament is being held in San Antonio, Texas.

Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, March 15, 2021.
