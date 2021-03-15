Iowa man arrested after car chase, striking patrol vehicle at low speed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Dubuque arrested a 19-year-old after they say he led them on a chase that ended with him striking a patrol vehicle.

A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over Kaylan Simmons, of Blue Grass, Iowa, for speeding on Highway 61 by Digital Drive in Dubuque. When Simmons refused to stop, deputies pursued him into the downtown area.

Law enforcement officials said they placed stop sticks in the area of Highway 61 and Jones Street, but Simmons stopped the vehicle and tried to back up to go around them.

That’s when officials say Simmons’ vehicle struck a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol vehicle at low speeds.

Officials estimate the damage at $6,000.

Simmons was arrested on charges of eluding, reckless driving, speeding, driving under suspension, expired registration, no insurance and improper use of lanes.

