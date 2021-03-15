Iowa Hawkeyes add Ladell Betts, George Barnett to coaching staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Monday announced it has named former Hawkeye running back Ladell Betts the new running backs coach for the Hawkeyes’ football team.

And George Barnett has been named the team’s new offensive line coach. Barnett has 20 years of experience coaching the position at the collegiate level.

In a press release, head coach Kirk Ferentz called the six-week search process “methodical and comprehensive.”

“It is important to hire on culture and philosophy first, and then football acumen,” said Ferentz. “I know Ladell and George will make meaningful contributions to our program and players.”

The university said Betts is the only running back in program history to lead the team in rushing four straight years, and he ranks second in career rushing yards. He was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by Washington. He played nine seasons in the NFL, eight with Washington and one with New Orleans.

“I am excited to be back at my alma mater, where I had the opportunity to develop as a player under coach Hayden Fry and coach Kirk Ferentz,” said Betts. “Now I have the opportunity to do the same for another generation of young players as part of coach Ferentz’s staff. It is incredible to feel like things have truly come full circle for me. I’m ready to get to work.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff and to help maintain the standard of excellence in the Iowa offensive line room,” said Barnett. “I am familiar with the success of the Iowa program and the Big Ten Conference overall. My family and I are excited to get to Iowa City and be part of an outstanding institution and athletics program.”

Barnett has been named the Iowa Hawkeyes' offensive line coach. (KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.