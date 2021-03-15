CR Downtown Dollars program makes significant economic impact on businesses hit hard by pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A year into the pandemic, Need Pizza’s dining room still isn’t the same.

“Traffic is definitely decreased in downtown, especially since most people are working from home,” Bob Wagner, co-owner of the restaurant, said. “That’s really been kind of detrimental to the lunch crowd and the foot traffic during the day.

Between the pandemic and derecho, Wagner is tired of the cycle of shutdowns and reopenings. Like many restaurants, they’ve shifted to take-out orders.

“Now it’s more like they are coming down to support us, grabbing the food and they’re going away,” Wagner said.

That support has increased since the CR Downtown Dollars program started in November. Customers collect receipts from participating businesses. Once you reach $150 spent, you get a free gift card.

“We’ve seen a lot of people come in and saving recipients and a lot of people redeeming the gift cards,” Wagner said.

To date, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance has processed $90,000 in receipts and mailed out over $20,000 in gift cards.

“The economic impact is close to around $50,000 for the folks have that I’ve been hit the hardest,” Jesse Thoeming, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance downtown district executive director, said.

Thoeming said it’s a shot in the arm, but not a cure for downtown business. Four businesses have still shut down recently with fewer people coming to the office.

“In the greater downtown area, about 15,000 people used to work here Monday through Friday. Now that’s down 75-80%,” said Thoeming. “Hopefully on the other side of this thing, we’ll see an explosion in consumer spending to the likes of which we haven’t seen for a few generations.”

Wagner is also hoping for better days ahead.

“Good weather is coming which means more people willing to come out and that will benefit us,” Wagner said.

The program ends at the end of this month, but Thoeming said they’re planning to launch an enhanced version of this again later this year. The program is funded through their self-supported municipal improvement district.

