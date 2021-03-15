COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jubilee United Methodist Church set for Tuesday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee and Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waterloo for area residents on Tuesday.

The clinic will run from noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

It will take place at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center located at 1621 E. Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only for those included in Iowa’s Phase 1B, which includes:

Teachers and school staff (Pre-K through 12) and childcare workers

Individuals 65 years of age and older

Individuals 64 years of age and younger with underlying medical conditions as outlined by the CDC

In total, the clinic is expected to vaccinate about 200 people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those who receive the vaccine dose, will be scheduled for a second dose about 21 days later.

