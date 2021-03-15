Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jubilee United Methodist Church set for Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee and Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waterloo for area residents on Tuesday.

The clinic will run from noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

It will take place at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center located at 1621 E. Fourth Street in Waterloo.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only for those included in Iowa’s Phase 1B, which includes:

  • Teachers and school staff (Pre-K through 12) and childcare workers
  • Individuals 65 years of age and older
  • Individuals 64 years of age and younger with underlying medical conditions as outlined by the CDC.

In total, the clinic is expected to vaccinate about 200 people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those who receive the vaccine dose, will be scheduled for a second dose about 21 days later.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation
Health officials worry spring break partying could lead to COVID-19 related concerns.
Spring break: COVID-19 variants pose new concerns
Kareen Troitino stands outside the Federal Corrections Institution, Friday, March 12, 2021, in...
US prison guards refusing vaccine despite COVID-19 outbreaks
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
Teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccination but school reopening debate continues