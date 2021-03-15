Clogged sanitary sewer line causes wastewater overflow in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is notifying residents of a clogged sanitary sewer line on Stafford Street and Althauser Street.

City leaders said It caused untreated wastewater to flow onto the street and into the storm sewer system.

The city’s Public Works Department was notified of the clogged line on Sunday at around 4 p.m.

Crews removed the blockage by 5 p.m.

The Iowa DNR is warning residents to keep kids and pets away from the area for 48 hours.

