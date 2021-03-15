Advertisement

Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Cuomo’s future.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forward “deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story.” She has said in past weeks that the president supports the investigation.

Several prominent New York Democrats, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down. The three-term governor has refused to resign and has denied he did what has been alleged.

Six women, several of them former members of his staff, have alleged that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward them. Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading the investigation into the allegations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration
280 people who tested positive for COVID-19 added to Iowa total
(file photo)
Police investigate discovery of possible human remains
Expect snowfall accumulations on Monday, March 15, 2021.
A few showers Sunday, accumulating snow possible Monday
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
Fatal crash in Poweshiek County
One person killed, another hurt in crash in Poweshiek County

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Reading of the Oscar nominations begins
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
7 picked, 7 to go for jury in ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican excludes gay union blessing
This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook to label vaccine posts to combat COVID-19 misinformation
After a Marion woman lost her job due to the pandemic, she decided to start a business out of...
Marion woman starts her own business ‘Shelf 2 Table’ after losing job from pandemic