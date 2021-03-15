Advertisement

After a break midweek rain expected

By Joe Winters
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Precipitation ends with a mostly cloudy sky taking over. If we get any breaks in the cloud cover tonight that could lead to some patchy areas of morning fog. Tuesday features more clouds than sun with our next chance for precipitation on Wednesday. This looks like mainly a rain event with some chance for a little rain/snow mix on Thursday. Temperatures rebound nicely with 60s possible early next week. Have a great night!

