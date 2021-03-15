6th Annual Dress For STEM event raises awareness for the need for women in STEM
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dress For STEM, a movement to raise awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers, held its sixth annual event today celebrating female STEM pioneers. During the event, female STEM professionals across the globe wear purple attire as a conversation starter about the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields. Participants are encouraged to share facts about groundbreaking women scientists on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.
Dress For STEM is a grassroots effort created by a group of female meteorologists and their desire to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science. Research indicates that the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers later in life. Today, women account for nearly half the U.S. workforce but only 28% of STEM careers.
“Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models,” said event organizer, Julia Leopold. “This year, we are shining a spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for the rest of us.”
KCRG-TV9′s own meteorologists Kalie Pluchel and Jan Ryherd are participating in the event.
Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on March 14 and March 15 and share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.
The annual Dress For STEM event has previously been held on March 14 in honor of Pi Day, a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. Because Pi Day falls on a weekend this year, Dress For STEM will span across both Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15.
